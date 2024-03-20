MAN Energy Solutions Lands Major Order for MODEC’s New FPSO

MAN Energy Solutions has been hired to supply 11 RB-type compressor trains for MODEC’s floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) unit that will be deployed at the Raia project, in the Campos Basin, offshore Brazil.

The order’s substantial value marks it as the largest single order ever received at MAN Energy Solutions Switzerland, the company said, without disclosing the exact value of the contract received from Offshore Frontier Solutions, a MODEC Group company.

The compressor trains will be installed on an FPSO vessel for the Raia project, in the Campos Basin, approximately 200 kilometers off the coast of Rio de Janeiro. Equinor, in partnership with Repsol Sinopec Brasil and Petrobras, will operate the FPSO, which is expected to produce up to 126,000 barrels of crude oil per day, and produce and export up to 16 million cubic meters of gas per day.

The reservoir, located at a depth of around 2,900 meters, is estimated to contain more than 1 billion barrels of oil equivalent.

The MAN compression systems, once operational, will help maintain field pressure, thereby maximizing the quantity and efficiency of gas production. First production is expected in 2028.

“We are proud to support the further development of Brazil’s energy industry with this important, large-scale project. With MODEC, we share a solid history of successful FPSO projects around the globe, and we look forward to continuing this excellent collaboration,” said Basil Zweifel, Head of Sales & Project Management, Up- and Midstream at MAN Energy Solutions.

MAN Energy Solutions’ scope of supply for the FPSO's gas lift, injection and export application includes 11 electrically-driven centrifugal-compression trains, deployed as follows two trains with type RB 28-6+3 compressors as overhead units two trains with type RB 45-4+5 compressors as low-pressure units, five trains with type RB 28-5 compressors as medium- and high-pressure units, and two trains with type RB 28-8 compressors as gas injection units.

Radial compressor train for offshore gas production (Credit: MAN Energy Solutions)

The overhead and gas injection compressor units will be driven by fixed-speed electrical motors, whereas the high- and low-pressure units will be equipped with variable frequency drives.

Additionally, the two medium-pressure compressor units will feature a special switch control system, enabling operators to choose between fixed speed and VFD operation according to their requirements. The delivery of the compressor trains is scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2024 and the first quarter of 2025.

To remind, the fabrication of a PFSO for the Raia project in Brazil, operated by Equinor on behalf of the Raia project consortium, has officially started at Seatrium’s BrasFELS Shipyard earlier in March 2024.