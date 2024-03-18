Boskalis Wraps Up Moray West Offshore Wind Farm Ops

Dutch marine services firm Boskalis has completed its activities in support of the development of Ocean Winds’ 882 MW Moray West offshore wind farm in Scotland.

As part of its multidisciplinary role in the project, Boskalis deployed six vessels to carry out large number of activities off the east coast of Scotland in the Moray Firth.

First, Boskalis’ wholly-owned subsidiary Gardline carried out extensive geotechnical and geophysical survey works prior to the installation work.

Then, Boskalis’ subsea rock installation vessel Rockpiper installed more than 110,000 tons of rock as scour protection for the 62 XXL monopiles required for the project.

Boskalis then transported two times eight monopiles using it semi-submersible heavy transport vessel White Marlin from Asia to the Port of Invergordon in Scotland.

From there, Boskalis' DP crane vessel Bokalift 2 picked up the monopiles, with weights varying from 1,515 to 1,935 tons, prior to installing them in the field by means of vibro-driving as well as hydraulic impact driving.

In addition, the company’s crane vessel Bokalift 1 installed the wind farm’s two offshore substation platforms, consisting of transition pieces, topsides and additional equipment, wrapping up the work in Februray 2024.

“We can rightly say that during the execution of the Moray West project, a large part of Boskalis’ unique capabilities and specialisms were brought together. By doing so, we could make a significant contribution to advancing the energy transition in Scotland, as the offshore wind farm will provide 882 MW of electric power, equivalent to the annual need of up to 1.33 million households once operational,” Boskalis said in a statement.

The installed capacity of 882 MW will come from 60 SG 14-222 DD wind turbines to be supplied by Siemens Gamesa.

The project is aiming to be generate first power in 2024 with an operational life of over 25 years, according to Ocean Winds, which is a joint venture in charge of the development formed by Engie and EDP Renewables.

Under the recent power purchase agreement signed with the developers, Amazon will source 473MW of clean power from the wind farm, which is more than half of its capacity.