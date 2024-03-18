CNOOC Makes Major Oil Discovery in Bohai Sea

China’s state-run China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC) has made major oilfield discovery in Bohai Sea, which adds over 100 million tons of oil equivalent proved in-place volume.

The field, Qinhuangdao 27-3, is located in the north-central waters of the Bohai Sea, with an average water depth of approximately 25 meters.

The main oil-bearing play is the Minghuazhen Formation of Neogene, and the oil property is medium-heavy crude.

The discovery well QHD27-3-3 was drilled and completed at a depth of 1,570 meters, which encountered a total of 48.9 meters oil pay zones.

The field has been tested to produce approximately 742 barrels of crude oil per day from a single well, according to CNOOC.

Through continued exploration, the proved in-place volume of Qinhuangdao 27-3 Oilfield has reached 104 million tons of oil equivalent.

“Qinhuangdao 27-3 Oilfield is another major discovery with proved-in place volume over 100 million tons that we made in the north-central Bohai Sea in a decade. The successful discovery of the oilfield further demonstrates the oil and gas exploration potential in the complicated strike-slip fault zones of the Bohai Sea,” said Xu Changgui, Deputy Chief Exploration Officer of CNOOC.

“Over the years, we have been continuing to make new discoveries in the Bohai Sea, which further expand the resource base for offshore oil production growth. CNOOC Limited will focus on increasing reserves and production, to enhance our energy supply capacity, thereby contributing to the sustainable development of the economy and society,” Zhou Xinhuai, CEO and President of the Company.

Earlier in March, CNOOC made another major oilfield discovery in deepwater area of South China Sea, named Kaiping South, adding over 100 million tons of oil equivalent proved in-place volume.