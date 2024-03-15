Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Galp Makes Another Oil Discovery Offshore Namibia

Hercules rig (Credit: Odfjell Drilling)
Hercules rig (Credit: Odfjell Drilling)

Portuguese oil and gas company Galp has encountered a significant column with light oil at an exploration well being drilled offshore Namibia with Odfjell Drilling’s Hercules semi-submersible rig, marking a second such discovery in PEL 83 block in recent months.

Hercules semi-submersible rig struck oil at the Mopane-2X well in reservoirs of high quality, according to Galp.

The AVO-3 exploration target, the AVO-1 appraisal target and a deeper target were fully cored and logged.

The AVO-1 appraisal target found the same pressure regime as in the Mopane-1X discovery well located around 8 km to the east, confirming its lateral extension.

To remind, Galp reported the discovery of light oil in the Mpane-1X well in early January 2024.

The rig will now return to the Mopane-1X well location to conduct a drill stem test (DST) until early April, the company confirmed.

Galp will continue to analyze the acquired data during the coming weeks to assess the commerciality of the discoveries.

Galp is the operator of PEL 83 block with 80% working interest, together with its partners NAMCOR and Custos with 10% each.

