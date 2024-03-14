Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Developers Submit EIA for Italian Floating Offshore Wind Farm

© Richard Johnson / Adobe Stock
© Richard Johnson / Adobe Stock

Renantis and BlueFloat Energy have submitted the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) for Kailia Energia floating wind farm, the second offshore wind project being developed in Italy by the partners.

Kailia Offshore Wind Project will be located off the coastline between Brindisi and San Cataldo, off the coast of Puglia.

The project proposes the installation of up to 78 floating wind turbines with a maximum expected installed capacity of 1,170 MW and an expected production of around 3.4 billion kWh/year.

Just a couple of months ago, Odra Energia, a neighbouring project developed by the partnership, submitted its EIA to the Ministry of the Environment and Energy Security (Mase), and the Ministry of Culture (MiC).

This submission for Kailia project consists of the documents outlining the predicted impacts of the proposed project and will be made publicly available in the coming weeks on the MASE Environmental Assessment online portal for consultation by all interested parties.

The EIA has been undertaken by the engineering and environmental services company WSP, with a contribution from the team of researchers from renowned Italian research institutions and universities.

Following further engineering studies and technological innovations likely to emerge in the rapidly-evolving offshore wind sector, the project will seek to further mitigate and reduce the predicted impacts where possible.

When fully operational, the project will provide clean power equivalent to the consumption of over 1 million Italian households, avoiding the emission of more than 2 million tons of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere each year.

The total investment for the construction and development of Kailia Energia is estimated at almost $4.3 billion (€4 billion).

Renewable Energy Industry News Offshore Wind Activity Europe

Related Offshore News

(Credit: RockWave)

Equinor and Polenergia Hire RockWave for Offshore Wind...
(Credit: SolarDuck)

Nautical SUNRISE to Test 5MW Offshore Solar Plant at Dutch...

Insight

Chevron's CEO Faces Challenges of a Lifetime with Hess Bid

Chevron's CEO Faces Challenges

Video

Gazelle Prepares for a Floating Wind Future

Gazelle Prepares for a Floatin

Current News

NextGeo Concludes Tyrrhenian Link's East Section Survey for Prysmian

NextGeo Concludes Tyrrhenian L

Baker Hughes and BP Reach Flare Emissions Monitoring Breakthrough

Baker Hughes and BP Reach Flar

Developers Submit EIA for Italian Floating Offshore Wind Farm

Developers Submit EIA for Ital

Axess Gets Concept Engineering Job for Multi-Turbine Floating Wind Platform Developer

Axess Gets Concept Engineering

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine