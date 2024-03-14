Developers Submit EIA for Italian Floating Offshore Wind Farm

Renantis and BlueFloat Energy have submitted the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) for Kailia Energia floating wind farm, the second offshore wind project being developed in Italy by the partners.

Kailia Offshore Wind Project will be located off the coastline between Brindisi and San Cataldo, off the coast of Puglia.

The project proposes the installation of up to 78 floating wind turbines with a maximum expected installed capacity of 1,170 MW and an expected production of around 3.4 billion kWh/year.

Just a couple of months ago, Odra Energia, a neighbouring project developed by the partnership, submitted its EIA to the Ministry of the Environment and Energy Security (Mase), and the Ministry of Culture (MiC).

This submission for Kailia project consists of the documents outlining the predicted impacts of the proposed project and will be made publicly available in the coming weeks on the MASE Environmental Assessment online portal for consultation by all interested parties.

The EIA has been undertaken by the engineering and environmental services company WSP, with a contribution from the team of researchers from renowned Italian research institutions and universities.

Following further engineering studies and technological innovations likely to emerge in the rapidly-evolving offshore wind sector, the project will seek to further mitigate and reduce the predicted impacts where possible.

When fully operational, the project will provide clean power equivalent to the consumption of over 1 million Italian households, avoiding the emission of more than 2 million tons of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere each year.

The total investment for the construction and development of Kailia Energia is estimated at almost $4.3 billion (€4 billion).