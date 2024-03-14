Axess Gets Concept Engineering Job for Multi-Turbine Floating Wind Platform Developer

Norwegian offshore energy industry services company Axess Technologies has won a concept engineering study contract with Wind Catching Systems (WCS), a developer of floating offshore wind technology.

The scope of work entails an advanced handling system capable of replacing turbine blades and entire turbines, while also serving as a versatile work platform for inspection, maintenance and repair operations.

WCS is an independent technology provider to the floating wind sector, aiming to create a product that maximises power generation from a concentrated area – named the Windcatcher.

The Windcatcher is a highly scalable unit, based on mass-produced smaller turbines and at-sea replacement of individual turbines without the use of specialized ships or cranes.

Conceptual design of the elevator platform by WCS (Credit: WCS)

The result will be a concept with significant scaling potential, high acreage efficiency, which is said to drastically reduce operations and maintenance costs for floating wind.

“Securing the project was a result of our vast practical experience in executing lifting operations, operating lifting appliances and conducting maintenance, along with a comprehensive understanding of rules and regulations.

We are enthusiastic about leveraging our expertise in material handling to actualise this innovative and sustainable system for WCS.

This comprehensive study aligns seamlessly with our strategy to enhance revenue streams from renewables, further solidifying our position as a key supplier of lifting solutions to the offshore wind industry,” said Marte Vågen, Director - Products at Axess Technologies.