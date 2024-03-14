SBM Offshore and Technip Energies Create Floating Wind Joint Venture

SBM Offshore and Technip Energies have signed a partnership agreement to form a joint venture EkWIL as a floating offshore wind pure player.

The companies signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for the creating of EkWIL, which will be able of proposing a wide range of solutions to clients.

EkWiL will combine the people expertise, engineering and delivery capabilities, and complementary technologies of Technip Energies and SBM Offshore, creating integrated floating solutions and leading delivery offerings for the floating offshore wind market.

The 50/50 JV will operate as a fully integrated team, bringing together knowledge, innovation and capacities to develop the two technologies (Semi-submersible INO15 by Technip Energies and Tension Leg Platform Float4Wind) covering a large spectrum of the floating offshore wind market, and bring them to commercial deployment.

“Our aim is to become a recognized leading contractor in developing floating offshore wind infrastructures. Collaboration is fundamental to position our ambitions sustainably while managing the pace of infrastructure development and the challenging economics of these pioneering systems.

“We are pleased to share our experience with the right partner, broadening the range of solutions and reinforcing our energy transition commitment,” said Bruno Chabas, CEO of SBM Offshore.

“Joining forces and collaborating are necessary to capture the potential of the nascent floating offshore wind market. By leveraging the synergies of complementary technologies and supply chain experience, EkWiL will increase predictability to meet market demand and deliver on our ambition to provide new energy solutions,” added Arnaud Pieton, CEO of Technip Energies.