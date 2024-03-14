Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Equinor Secures Permit for Drilling Ops Offshore Norway

Deepsea Stavanger rig (Credit: Odfjell Drilling)
The Norwegian Offshore Directorate (NOD) has granted Equinor a permit for exploration drilling in North Sea offshore Norway.

The permit is for well 15/3-13 S and A, located in the Brokk prospect, at the water depths of 11’ meters.

The prospect is part of production licenses 025 and 187 – both operated by Equinor (36%), with partners Vår Energi Norge (25%), OMV (24%), and Repsol Norge (15%).

The wells will be drilled using Odfjell Drilling’s Deepsea Stavanger semi-submersible drilling rig.

The 210-built drilling rig is of the GVA 7500 type, built by Daewoo Shipbuilding and Marine Engineering in South Korea. It is capable of working at water depths of 3,000 meters with drilling depth capacity of 10,670 meters.

