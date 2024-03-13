New UTM Payload Available for Scout 137 Drone System

ScoutDI has added an ultrasonic thickness measurements (UTM) payload, complete with in-flight A-scan, to the capabilities of its end-to-end inspection data solution for the Scout 137 drone.

The product is suitable for offshore applications where drones are becoming common for visual inspection and steel plate thickness sampling must be done regularly to monitor e.g. the effects of corrosion over time.

Adding the UTM payload enables the Scout 137 drone to collect location-tagged visual data and UTM data in the same flight.

Unlimited flight time allows stress-free inspection and lets the operator work at their own pace to get the best thickness measurements in a safe way, says ScoutDI. When more couplant gel is needed, reservoir swap and refill is easy to do.

The UT probe and arm assembly also feature a flexible head mount (pat.pend.) with fixed magnets to make contact easy. The controller features a dedicated release button. A red laser is visible in the camera feed and guides probe placement, and the probe mount can be angled in-flight to fit a range of surface orientations.

Visual and thickness data from an inspection is kept side-by-side in the Scout Portal and visualized in the same 3D point cloud.