Trident Hires Archer for Well Intervention and Drilling Services in Brazil

Oilfield services firm Archer has secured a $20 million contract from Trident Energy to provide its well interventions and platform drilling services in Brazil.

Archer will provide comprehensive platform drilling services, including well interventions for regulatory requirements, workover and drilling operations, well maintenance and drilling facilities engineering, to enhance Trident Energy's offshore assets in Brazil.

The platform drilling services are set to start during second quarter this year, initially on the Pampo PP1 platform, which follows a period of rig reactivation and recertification managed through Archer’s Platform Operations group.

“We are pleased to be chosen by Trident Energy as their partner for their drilling program. We look forward to a successful collaboration with Trident Energy and are confident in our ability to contribute to the success of their offshore operations.

“The contract builds on our continued growth as we continue to strengthen our position in the growing energy market in Brazil.

“Our legacy in Brazil stretches back to 2010, when we commenced our work for Equinor on the Peregrino fields, followed by the successful establishment and growth of our well services division over the last few years. We are excited about the Brazilian market and how our core services offering can support the broad spectrum of client well programs in Brazil,” said Dag