Fugro Extends Partnership with Local Firm for Vietnam’s Offshore Wind Industry

Dutch survey company Fugro and Vietnam's PTSC Geos & Subsea Services (PTSC G&S) have extended their memorandum of understanding (MOU) to provide marine site characterization services in support of Vietnam’s growing offshore wind industry.

Under the two-year agreement, Fugro’s full range of marine site characterization services and PTSC G&S’s local survey capabilities will support Vietnam’s growing offshore wind industry.

This extended MoU represents a milestone in Fugro and PTSC G&S’s partnership, which was set up in 2011, and reflects both parties’ commitment to support the country’s developing offshore wind industry and ambitious offshore wind targets.

As outlined in Vietnam’s 8th Power Development Plan (PDP8) in 2023, these include an initial target of approximately 6 GW of offshore wind energy by 2030, and 70 GW to 91.5 GW by 2050, which is critical for the country to achieve its goal of carbon neutral by 2050.

“Vietnam holds tremendous potential for offshore wind power and, after over a decade of working here with our local partner, PTSC G&S, we’re thrilled to be unlocking Geo-data insights to now help develop Vietnam’s offshore wind market,” said Jerry Paisley, Fugro’s Regional Strategic Sales and Marketing Director.

"With over four decades of experience serving the Vietnamese and wider Southeast Asian market, we’re pleased to be extending our agreement with Fugro so we can carry on delivering comprehensive geophysical, geotechnical and metocean surveys to our valued clients across Vietnam’s energy industry,” added Truong Tuan Nghia, PTSC G&S Director.