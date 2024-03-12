Blue Water Secures Logistics Deal for Noble Drilling’s Ops in Suriname

Blue Water Shipping, a global provider of tailor-made transport and logistics solutions, has secured a contract with Noble Drilling for its operations in Suriname, as Noble Voyager drillship embarks on an exploration campaign north of Paramaribo.

The contract for Blue Water Shipping covers customs brokerage, local logistics services, domestic transport and personnel services for the Noble Voyager drillship, which has started an exploration campaign.

The campaign includes the drilling of wells, north of Paramaribo, Suriname's capital city.

To remind, Noble Corporation and Malaysian oil company Petronas, through its subsidiary Petronas Suriname E&P, agreed to rig swap for extended scope offshore Suriname.

The work scope, related to drilling campaign at Block 52 offshore Suriname, has been transferred to the Noble Voyager from the Noble Discoverer, which was previously assigned the contract option.

"We are thrilled to partner with Noble Drilling in this exciting project, which has the potential to unlock significant hydrocarbon resources in Suriname," said Gerson Sporkslede, General Manager of the recently opened branch of Blue Water Suriname.

Blue Water Shipping’s office in Paramaribo was established to further increase its service to the oil and energy sector in the Caribbean, becoming fully operational at the end of 2023. With knowledge of the local conditions and legislation, the team provides bespoke freight and logistics solutions, as well as providing personnel logistics, visa and immigration, procurement and trucking services.

"This contract is a great achievement for our team and a reflection of the hard work and dedication here and from other Blue Water offices in support. We are proud to serve our clients with excellence and look forward to the successful execution of this contract," Sporkslede added.