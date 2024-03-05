Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

ABS Awards AIP for OceanSTAR’s FSO Design

(Image: OceanSTAR Marine & Offshore Investment Pte. Ltd.)
(Image: OceanSTAR Marine & Offshore Investment Pte. Ltd.)

Classification society ABS said it has granted an approval in principle (AIP) to OceanSTAR Marine & Offshore Investment Pte. Ltd., for its newbuild floating storage and offloading (FSO) design.

The OceanSTAR FSO-01 is a shipshape hull design specifically developed to cater to midsize FSOs with a storage capacity to scale up to 750,000 barrels of oil for operational demands in Asia Pacific and African coastal offshore fields. Other features include a larger strengthened deck area, expandable living quarters and piping routings that can adapt to topsides for either FPSO or FPU applications.

“The floating production market is a cornerstone of ABS’ leading position in the offshore side of classification. We are proud to work with OceanSTAR on their latest FSO design which promises to support the growing demand for storage capacity,” said Matt Tremblay, ABS Vice President, Global Offshore.

James Zhang Zhiqiang, Group Chairman and CEO of OceanSTAR Elite Group, said, “At OceanSTAR Elite Group, our ambition is to lead in providing top-notch and one-stop engineering design and innovative solutions for the offshore energy sector. We appreciate ABS’ efforts and support, which reinforce our commitment to excellence.”

Offshore Classification Societies Naval Architecture Vessels Engineering FSO Asia Africa

Related Offshore News

(Credit: Ørsted / Photo by Lester Hsu)

Ørsted Installs All Offshore Wind Turbines for 900MW...
(Credit: ABL Group)

ABL on Tow Job for Mero 3 FPSO’s Voyage to Brazil

Insight

Wind of Change for Shetland Oil Hub, but Who Will Benefit?

Wind of Change for Shetland Oi

Video

Gazelle Prepares for a Floating Wind Future

Gazelle Prepares for a Floatin

Current News

ABS Awards AIP for OceanSTAR’s FSO Design

ABS Awards AIP for OceanSTAR’s

Bangladesh to Invite Bids for Offshore Oil and Gas Exploration

Bangladesh to Invite Bids for

Cellula Robotics Names Neil Manning CEO

Cellula Robotics Names Neil Ma

ADNOC Says AI Added $500 Million of Extra Value in 2023

ADNOC Says AI Added $500 Milli

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine