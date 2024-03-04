Ramboll to Support Development of Renewable Energy Hub in Adriatic Sea

Danish engineering group Ramboll has been selected by Italian company Agnes to deliver advisory and technical support for a 600MW offshore wind project in the Adriatic Sea, that will also feature floating solar units, battery storage and hydrogen production plant.

Ramboll and Agnes will work together throughout the authorization process for the Agnes Romana project with the Italian Government.

The scope of work for the Danish company spans across various disciplines, including concept design during the initial phase.

Additionally, Ramboll will provide strategic advisory services, estimating capital expenditures (CAPEX) and operational expenditures (OPEX).

The Agnes Romagna project will consist of two offshore wind farms. The first, Romagna 1, will feature 25 offshore wind turbines, rated at 8 MW each and total capacity of 200 MW. According to the project info, the floating solar system of 100 MWp is planned for installation next to the wind farm.

The Romagna 2 will have the capacity of 400 MW, and will feature 50 turbines of 8 MW each.

“It is great to be part of such an innovative project in the Mediterranean Sea combining offshore wind and solar energy with a power-to-hydrogen plant and battery storage. Our expanding team of local wind experts is thrilled to support already in the early design phase and contribute to Italy’s way to a more sustainable energy supply,” said Lorena Tremps, Head of Ramboll’s Wind Advisory for the Mediterranean.