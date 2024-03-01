New Grid-Scale Offshore Wind-Solar Project Planned for Italy

SolarDuck, Green Arrow Capital and New Developments have agreed to collaborate on the development of a floating photovoltaic (PV) farm integrated with a floating offshore wind farm.

The Corigliano offshore hybrid wind-solar farm will be located in the gulf of Taranto off the coast of Corigliano-Rossano in Calabria. The farm is planned to feature 28 floating wind turbines for a wind capacity of 420MW in addition to a 120MW PV farm for a combined 540MW of capacity. The PV farm alone will generate more than 160GWh of solar energy per year.

The project will install SolarDuck’s unique elevated platform technology that allows PV panels to be deployed in significant wave heights whilst maintaining a safe working environment for access and maintenance and minimizing environmental impact.

The project is part of Green Arrow Infrastructure of the Future Fund (GAIF), which invests in renewable energy and digital infrastructure in high-potential markets in Europe.

Founder and CIO of Green Arrow Capital Group, Daniele Camponeschi, says “As pioneers of renewables in Italy, we continually strive to lead the way, exemplified by our innovative offshore projects. These cutting-edge infrastructures not only generate green energy contributing to sustainable energy transition and independence but also demonstrate their complementarity to onshore installations, preserving precious land resources."

The project is currently under permitting with operations expected to commence in 2028.