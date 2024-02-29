Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Viaro Energy Grows North Sea Oil and Gas Portfolio

© bomboman / Adobe Stock
© bomboman / Adobe Stock

UK-based oil and gas company Viaro Energy has acquired full working interest in License P.2593 in the West of Shetland, which includes the Tuck gas discovery and the Boulmer prospect, along with several other prospects and leads in the area.

The acquisition was made through Viaro Energy’s wholly-owned subsidiary RockRose Energy.

According to Viaro, the Licence P.2593 is an important addition to its portfolio and is strategically placed close to RockRose-owned existing producing assets and infrastructure.

The company is now evaluating existing plans and the most advantageous opportunities in the license to progress to the next phase.

The license includes the Tuck discovery, a Cretaceous gas-bearing reservoir, trapped on the North West flank of the Rona Ridge. The discovery is supported by an amplitude anomaly, which indicates thicker and better-quality reservoir sands, up dip and along strike from the discovery well.

In addition, the licence area holds several other prospects and leads, including the Boulmer prospect, a ‘drill-ready’ Devonian structure with up to 800 meter of Lower Clair sediments.

“The West of Shetland continues to be a strategic hub for exploration opportunities, and the Tuck discovery could hold considerable resources.

“The license’s proximity to our existing assets in the Greater Laggan Area offers important potential for extending the life of the infrastructure, including the Shetland Gas Plant.

“The work program will also focus on exploring electrification and other technological innovations to reduce emissions in the area,” said Francesco Mazzagatti, CEO of Viaro Energy.

Mergers & Acquisitions North Sea Industry News Activity Europe Oil and Gas

Related Offshore News

Noble Invincible rig (Credit: Noble Corporation)

Noble Jack-Up Rig Gets Work Offshore Norway
Ringhorne platform (Credit: Vår Energi)

KCA Deutag Secures Contract Extension with Vår Energi on...

Insight

OpEd: It’s Time We Told the Truth on Energy. Oil and Gas Help the World Thrive

OpEd: It’s Time We Told the Tr

Video

Gazelle Prepares for a Floating Wind Future

Gazelle Prepares for a Floatin

Current News

Ørsted Installs All Offshore Wind Turbines for 900MW Projects in Taiwan

Ørsted Installs All Offshore W

Viaro Energy Grows North Sea Oil and Gas Portfolio

Viaro Energy Grows North Sea O

Jozwiak Joins GLO Marine as Green Transition Lead

Jozwiak Joins GLO Marine as Gr

Vaalco Plans Baobab FPSO Upgrade Following Svenska Petroleum Acquisition

Vaalco Plans Baobab FPSO Upgra

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine