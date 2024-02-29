Viaro Energy Grows North Sea Oil and Gas Portfolio

UK-based oil and gas company Viaro Energy has acquired full working interest in License P.2593 in the West of Shetland, which includes the Tuck gas discovery and the Boulmer prospect, along with several other prospects and leads in the area.

The acquisition was made through Viaro Energy’s wholly-owned subsidiary RockRose Energy.

According to Viaro, the Licence P.2593 is an important addition to its portfolio and is strategically placed close to RockRose-owned existing producing assets and infrastructure.

The company is now evaluating existing plans and the most advantageous opportunities in the license to progress to the next phase.

The license includes the Tuck discovery, a Cretaceous gas-bearing reservoir, trapped on the North West flank of the Rona Ridge. The discovery is supported by an amplitude anomaly, which indicates thicker and better-quality reservoir sands, up dip and along strike from the discovery well.

In addition, the licence area holds several other prospects and leads, including the Boulmer prospect, a ‘drill-ready’ Devonian structure with up to 800 meter of Lower Clair sediments.

“The West of Shetland continues to be a strategic hub for exploration opportunities, and the Tuck discovery could hold considerable resources.

“The license’s proximity to our existing assets in the Greater Laggan Area offers important potential for extending the life of the infrastructure, including the Shetland Gas Plant.

“The work program will also focus on exploring electrification and other technological innovations to reduce emissions in the area,” said Francesco Mazzagatti, CEO of Viaro Energy.