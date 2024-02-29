Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Energy Emerger Jack-Up Rig Booked for Work Offshore Oman

Energy Emerger jack-up rig (Credit: Shandong Marine Group)
Energy Emerger jack-up rig (Credit: Shandong Marine Group)

Masirah Oil, a 91.81% subsidiary of Rex International, has signed a contract for the Energy Emerger jack-up drilling rig that will be put to work at Yumna Field, offshore Oman.

The rig, operated by Northern Offshore, will perform a multi-well program in the offshore Yumna Field in Block 50 Oman.

The program will consist of the drilling and completion of a new in-field well and the work-over of two existing production wells.

Energy Emerger, a drilling rig developed by Shandong Marine Group (SDMG), is of CJ46 jack-up design.

The rig is 65 meters long and 62 meters wide, with three 153-meter-long pile legs. It can hold 120 workers with 114 meters of the maximum operating water depth and 9,120 meters of the maximum drilling depth.

The drilling program at Yumna field will start in mid-March 2024, according to Masirah Oil.

“We are very appreciative of the support and assistance from the Oman Ministry of Energy and Minerals, enabling us to secure the rig in a tight supply environment,” said Mike Hopkinson, General Manager of Masirah Oil.

Masirah Oil is the operator and holds a 100% interest in Block 50 Oman.

Middle East Drilling Industry News Activity Oil and Gas

Related Offshore News

BANBA jack-up rig (Credit: Dixtone)

Perenco Spuds Appraisal Well Offshore Gabon
FPSO Almirante Barroso for Búzios field- Photo by CHUN YEAU NG (via Petrobras)

Baker Hughes Grabs Petrobras’ Well Construction Job at...

Insight

OpEd: It’s Time We Told the Truth on Energy. Oil and Gas Help the World Thrive

OpEd: It’s Time We Told the Tr

Video

Gazelle Prepares for a Floating Wind Future

Gazelle Prepares for a Floatin

Current News

Sulmara Expands Subsea Offer with New Business Line

Sulmara Expands Subsea Offer w

Odfjell Oceanwind Launches Foundations Production Unit for Floating Wind

Odfjell Oceanwind Launches Fou

Helix Secures Five-Year Decommissioning Contract in Gulf of Mexico

Helix Secures Five-Year Decomm

TotalEnergies Signs 16-Year LNG Supply Deal with Sembcorp

TotalEnergies Signs 16-Year LN

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine