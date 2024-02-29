Energy Emerger Jack-Up Rig Booked for Work Offshore Oman

Masirah Oil, a 91.81% subsidiary of Rex International, has signed a contract for the Energy Emerger jack-up drilling rig that will be put to work at Yumna Field, offshore Oman.

The rig, operated by Northern Offshore, will perform a multi-well program in the offshore Yumna Field in Block 50 Oman.

The program will consist of the drilling and completion of a new in-field well and the work-over of two existing production wells.

Energy Emerger, a drilling rig developed by Shandong Marine Group (SDMG), is of CJ46 jack-up design.

The rig is 65 meters long and 62 meters wide, with three 153-meter-long pile legs. It can hold 120 workers with 114 meters of the maximum operating water depth and 9,120 meters of the maximum drilling depth.

The drilling program at Yumna field will start in mid-March 2024, according to Masirah Oil.

“We are very appreciative of the support and assistance from the Oman Ministry of Energy and Minerals, enabling us to secure the rig in a tight supply environment,” said Mike Hopkinson, General Manager of Masirah Oil.

Masirah Oil is the operator and holds a 100% interest in Block 50 Oman.