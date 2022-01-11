Masirah Oil: Yumna Offshore Oil Field Produced 8,440 stb/d in December

Masirah Oil, a 91.81 percent subsidiary of Rex International, said Monday that gross oil output from the Yumna Field in offshore Block 50 Oman, in December 2021 amounted to 8,440 stock tank barrels per day (stb/d).

"Production was choked back during December for reservoir and fluid flow optimization and to carry out continuing maintenance of the Mobile Offshore Production Unit’s production system," Masirah oil said.

For comparison, production in November 2021 was 8,234 stock tank barrels per day (stb/d), also choked back for the reasons listed above.

Masirah Oil is the Operator and holds a 100 percent interest in Block 50 Oman.

First oil from the Yumna field was achieved in February 2020. In 2020, 2.12 million barrels of oil were produced and sold from the Yumna Field.

Credit: Masirah Oil