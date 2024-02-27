SNEPCo Wraps Up Remotely Controlled Well Completion Op Offshore Nigeria

Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production Company (SNEPCo) has performed the first remotely controlled well completion operation at Bonga field, offshore Nigeria.

The operation was conducted at the Bonga field, in 1,060 meters water depth. The well completion operation was performed using a Remotely Operated Controls System (ROCS) that has been supplied by Norwegian technology company Optime Subsea.

Optime Subsea's ROCS eliminates the need for both the umbilical, which traditionally connects the surface to the seabed for controlling the tubing hanger in subsea well completions, and the topside hydraulic control unit.

This innovation not only cuts costs but also significantly reduces the amount of deck space required for these operations.

“We are very pleased with the performance of the ROCS. It means that we can perform well completion operations quicker, at lower cost, and with substantially lower CO2-footprint compared to conventional systems,” says Justus Ngerebara, Lead Well Engineer at SNEPCo.

Last year, SNEPCo took delivery of its first ROCS from Optime Subsea and have worked closely with Optime Subsea to integrate the system into its operations.

According to Optime Subsea, using a ROCS means that operators can cut approximately 50 tonnes of equipment from their offshore transportation list, which leads to substantially lower CO2-footprint. It also means reduced operating time and less HSE exposure on the drill floor. In total, it reduces both CAPEX and OPEX for operators.

Optime Subsea has performed multiple ROCS operations in the North Sea and Gulf of Mexico, but this was the first in African waters. The operation was led by Optime Subsea’s operation in Nigeria, supported by personnel from the company’s headquarter in Norway.