EnergyPathways Gets Subsea Support for Low-Emission Gas Field in Irish Sea

Mermaid Subsea Services has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with EnergyPathways and MCS Group, through its UK subsidiary MCS Subsea Solutions, to advance the development of the Marram field.

Under the terms of the MoU signed on February 9, Mermaid and MCS Group have agreed to jointly undertake FEED, project support, procurement and offshore construction services to EnergyPathways, the owner and operator of the East Irish Sea project.

As part of the work scope, EnergyPathways has already contracted with MCS and Mermaid in respect of initial work orders, the results of which will allow the company to define the scope of the final contract in due course.

Marram represents the first UKCS development on which MCS and Mermaid will collaborate from FEED to commissioning and deploy proven technology that can reduce development costs and delivery cycles.

MCS and Mermaid specifically plan to access fit for purpose vessel solutions and use NOV Tuboscope Zap-Lok, a mechanical interference fit connection system, for the submarine pipeline. A globally proven and approved technology since the early 1990’s, more than 7500km of the system has been installed and has been shown to save up to 40% in installation costs in shallow water relative to other approaches.

The Marram development plan will also facilitate the use of diverless connection systems for shallow water, thus reducing the risks associated with the use of divers for the pipeline tie-in operations.

"Delivering on the UK Government's strategy of Maximizing Economic Recovery of offshore oil and gas reserves, while also ensuring an orderly transition to net zero, is core to Mermaid's business, and this MoU is further evidence of that. Marram is a low emission, high reward field, and we look forward to working with EnergyPathways and MCS to make this project a reality,” said Scott Cormack, Regional Director for Mermaid Subsea Services UK, said.

EnergyPathways is the operator of Marram, which is a short cycle low emission gas field, and is progressing the project towards Final Investment Decision (FID). The project concept envisages a simple low-cost 2 well subsea tieback development with first production targeted for 2025.

"The signing of this MoU is an important step in ensuring the necessary subsea expertise and project support capabilities are in place to deliver the Marram Project utilising cost-effective and timely project delivery solutions. The Marram Project will provide affordable and reliable low emission energy to the UK market, while offering security of energy supply and commercial returns to our investors,” said Ben Clube, EnergyPathways' CEO.