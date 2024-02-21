Baker Hughes Grabs Petrobras’ Well Construction Job at Búzios Field

U.S. oilfield services giant Baker Hughes has secured a ‘significant contract’ from Petrobras for integrated well construction services in the Búzios field, offshore Brazil.

The integrated services project is set to start in the first half of 2025 and will include drilling services, drill bits, wireline, cementing, wellbore clean up, fishing, remedial tools, fluids, services and geosciences.

Baker Hughes will provide these services across three rigs over the course of the multi-year contract.

“Baker Hughes is proud to contribute to this significant project and expand our long-standing relationship with Petrobras, establishing ourselves as a major provider of integrated solutions in Brazil.

“This agreement further highlights our broad capabilities in well construction, as well as our continued commitment to deliver excellence and value for customer,” said Maria Claudia Borras, executive vice president, Oilfield Services and Equipment for Baker Hughes.

During the first phase of field development, Baker Hughes has played a critical role in Búzios field, providing advanced technology and equipment.

In addition to providing drilling, completions and wireline services, the company supplied WAG manifolds (water and gas) and more than 240 kilometers of flexible pipes, including production lines, gas lift, water injection, and gas injection flexible pipes for use in 2,000-meter water depth.

Baker Hughes also supplied turbomachinery for 10 of the 11 FPSOs, including turbogenerators, motocompressors and turbocompressors plus condition monitoring, detection and fault protection on critical machines.

Petrobras is the operator of the Búzios field with a 92.6% stake, with CNOOC and CNODC as partners, with 3.7% each.

Búzios is the largest deepwater field in the world and the current development concept includes 11 platforms.

FPSO Almirante Barroso, a unit chartered from Japanese company Modec, started producing at the field in June 2023.

Currently, six units are under construction (FPSO Almirante Tamandaré, P-78, P-79, P-80, P-82, and P-83). Petrobras is the field operator, with 88.99% stakes in the shared Búzios field, with CNOOC holding 7.34% and CNODC 3.67% as partners.