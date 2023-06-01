Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Almirante Barroso FPSO Starts Production at Búzios Offshore Field

June 1, 2023

Credit: Petrobras News Agency
Brazilian oil company Petrobras has started production from Almirante Barroso FPSO in the Búzios field, offshore Brazil.

The FPSO has the capacity to produce up to 150 thousand barrels of oil and 6 million m³ of gas per day.

FPSO Almirante Barroso will contribute to the oil production of the Búzios field, which currently averages 560,000 barrels per day, equivalent to about 17% of national production, Petrobras said.

"Búzios synthesizes how representative the pre-salt is for Petrobras' production, besides being important for the country's energy security. By 2025, when the Almirante Barroso FPSO will be close to its maximum capacity and we will have the entry of other units, the field's production should reach close to the 700,000 barrels per day mark”, declared Petrobras CEO, Jean Paul Prates.

FPSO Almirante Barroso is a unit chartered from Japanese company Modec and is located 180 km off the coast of Rio de Janeiro, and operates its production in a water depth of 1,900 meters. It is the fifth offshore platform to start operating in the Búzios field, where the P-74, P-75, P-76, and P-77 units were already in production.

Búzios is the largest deepwater field in the world and the current development concept includes 11 platforms. 

Currently, six units are under construction (FPSO Almirante Tamandaré, P-78, P-79, P-80, P-82, and P-83). Petrobras is the field operator, with 88.99% stakes in the shared Búzios field, with CNOOC holding 7.34% and CNODC 3.67% as partners.


