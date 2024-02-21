KCA Deutag Secures Contract Extension with Vår Energi on North Sea Platform

Oil and gas drilling services company KCA Deutag has secured a two-year contract extension for the provision of offshore drilling and maintenance services on the Ringhorne platform in the Norwegian North Sea from operator Vår Energi.

The award of the extension to March 2026 further solidifies the partnership between KCA Deutag and the Ringhorne, marking 24 years of collaboration since the platform's commissioning in 2002.

"The award of this extension demonstrates our strong relationship with Vår Energi and our commitment to delivering the highest standards of safety and performance to our customers.

“We are delighted to have expanded our scope of work to include integrated services such as tubular running and cuttings reinjection services, demonstrating our commitment to the delivery of advanced drilling technologies that optimize efficiency and safety.

“We look forward to continuing our successful partnership with Vår Energi as we work together to safeguard a sustainable energy supply,” said Ole Maier, President of Offshore.

Ringhorne field is located in the North Sea, about nine kilometers north east of Balder FPU.

The field is equipped with a platform which produces and sends oil and gas to Balder FPU for final process, storage and export. The production on Ringhorne started in 2003.

Ringhorne East is equipped with four wells from the Ringhorne field with production starting in 2006. A new drilling campaign from the Ringhorne platform started in 2019 and is still ongoing.