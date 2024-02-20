Petrobras Extends Bids Deadline for Two Sergipe Deepwater FPSOs

Brazilian oil firm Petrobras has extended the bid proposals deadline for two floating, production, storage, and offloading (FPSO) vessels for Sergipe Deepwater Project (SEAP) in the Sergipe-Alagoas Basin.

The deadline has been extended from February 19 to June 14, 2024, for the FPSOs that will be deployed at SEAP-I and SEAP-II projects.

According to Petrobras, the project will have two modules, each with an FPSO. The first unit will have the capacity to produce 120 thousand barrels of oil per day and 10 million cubic meters of natural gas, while the second unit will have a daily processing capacity of 120 thousand barrels of oil and 12 million cubic meters of gas.

In addition, the development will have a 134 km long gas pipeline, 111 km at sea and 23 km on land.

In December 2021, seven deepwater fields in the Sergipe-Alagoas Basin were declared commercially available: Agulhinha, Agulhinha Oeste, Budião, Budião Noroeste, Budião Sudeste, Cavala, and Palombeta.

The SEAP I project covers the fields of Agulhinha, Agulhinha Oeste, Cavala, and Palombeta, located in the BM-SEAL-10 and BM-SEAL-11 concessions. Petrobras is the operator of the BM-SEAL-11 concessions - with 60% stakes, in partnership with IBV Brasil Petróleo LTDA (40%) - and BM-SEAL-10, where it holds 100% stakes.

The SEAP II project covers reservoirs belonging to the Budião, Budião Noroeste, and Budião Sudeste fields, located in the BM-SEAL-4, BM-SEAL-4A, and BM-SEAL-10 concessions, respectively.

Petrobras is the operator of concessions BM-SEAL-4 - with 75% stakes in partnership with ONGC Campos Limitada (25%) - and BM-SEAL-4A and BM-SEAL-10, where it holds 100% stakes.