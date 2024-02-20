ROVOP Partners Up with Boskalis to Boost Subsea Services Across Energy Industry

UK-based remotely operated vehicle (ROV) solutions provider ROVOP has formed global partnership with Boskalis’ subsidiary Subsea Services to offer integrated subsea solutions throughout energy industry.

The partnership provides five diving support vessels (DSV) and one construction support vessel (CSV) of the Boskalis fleet, with dedicated ROV services to maximize service delivery.

It also entails the placement of seven ROVOP ROV systems across these DSVs and CSV for a minimum 3-year period on an international basis.

Furthermore, ROVOP will mobilize additional ROV systems on an ad-hoc basis as required.

ROVOP’s diverse fleet of vehicles allows for varying configurations onboard the Boskalis Subsea Services fleet depending on the end client requirements.

This partnership is an extension of an existing relationship, which sees significant cooperation between both companies both on and offshore.

Driven by increased demand and limited supply in the subsea market, the agreement enhances supply chain reliability, according to the companies.

Being enabled with the right ROV operated by the right skilled offshore personnel is key in delivering efficiency and consistency across projects.

Crucially, the placement of ROVs across the six Boskalis assets drives increased safety performance as the ROVs act as an additional visual support for diving operations. Also, it enables the ability to carry out diverless tasks, such as cutting and recovery.

“This collaboration not only strengthens our capabilities but aligns perfectly with the addition of the CSV Northern Ocean to our fleet, further solidifying our commitment to the North Sea and evolving needs of our clients,” said Stuart Cameron, Boskalis Subsea Services Managing Director.

“Boskalis Subsea Services are known for their strength in vessel and diving based service delivery and we believe our ROV service, delivered by our world class personnel, will be complementary and combine to offer a market leading solution to the global offshore energy industry,” added Neil Potter, ROVOP Chief Executive Officer.