Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

TDK’s Tronics Launches High-Temp MEMS Sensor for Drilling Applications

Published

Illustration (Credit: TDK Corporation)
Illustration (Credit: TDK Corporation)
AXO315®T1 sensor (Credti: TDK Corporation)
AXO315®T1 sensor (Credti: TDK Corporation)

TDK Corporation has expanded Tronics’ high-performance MEMS inertial sensor portfolio with the launch of the AXO315®T1, a high-temperature digital accelerometer designed for energy sector drilling applications.

The AXO315T1 MEMS accelerometer operates at temperatures of up to 175 degrees Celsius and is aimed primarily at measurement while drilling (MWD) applications.

The device is also suited for logging while drilling (LWD), directional drilling and wireline operations, where reliable downhole navigation and inclination measurement are required in harsh temperature and vibration environments.

The new sensor builds on Tronics’ earlier AXO315T0 release in June 2025, which was qualified for oil and gas applications at temperatures of up to 150 degrees Celsius.

The AXO315T1 uses Tronics’ closed-loop MEMS architecture, delivering a ten-fold reduction in vibration rectification error compared with traditional open-loop accelerometers and offering a digital, low size-weight-and-power alternative to quartz-based solutions.

Key features of the AXO315T1 include a ±14 g input range on a single axis, an operating temperature range of -30 degrees to +175 degrees Celsius, a bias residual error of 1.7 mg units across the full temperature range, and a noise density of 10 µg/√Hz.

The device has a powered lifetime exceeding 1,000 hours at 175 degrees Celsius, enabling the development of next-generation drilling tools for complex and unconventional well environments. Sensors and evaluation boards are available for customer sampling, TDK said.

Technology Products Offshore Energy Drilling Industry News Activity Europe Sensors Oil and Gas

Related Offshore News

Quantum EV ROV (Credit: SMD)

SMD Clears Electric Work-Class ROV for Deployment with Jan...
Deepsea Atlantic rig (Credit: Odfjell Drilling)

Equinor and ORLEN Find Gas, Condensate in North Sea
COSL Innovator drilling rig (Credit: COSL)

Equinor Finds Oil in Norwegian Sea
(Credit: Viridien)

Viridien Gets On Board Integrated Multi-Client Data...

Sponsored

Why Shipowners Around the World Choose D-I Industrial’s Quiet Reliability

Why Shipowners Around the World Choose D-I Industr

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

OE’s 2025 Top of the Festive Video Pops: Santa Goes Offshore

OE’s 2025 Top of the Festive V

Current News

Shell Offshore Exploration in Sao Tome and Principe Fails to Make Commercial Discovery

Shell Offshore Exploration in

Halliburton Tops Fourth Quarter Profit Estimates

Halliburton Tops Fourth Quarte

Seadrill Firms Up Offshore Drilling Workload with Multi-Region Contract Awards

Seadrill Firms Up Offshore Dri

Norwind Offshore Takes Delivery of CSOV Newbuild from Vard

Norwind Offshore Takes Deliver

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

 
Offshore Engineer Magazine