Metis and Esvagt Team Up to Enhance SOV Data Analytics

Metis Cyberspace Technology is expanding its portfolio of data acquisition, real-time performance monitoring and intelligent analytics solutions to include the needs of service operation vessels (SOVs), following collaborative project with Danish vessel owner Esvagt.

The move follows a collaborative project covering fleet performance optimization with Esvagt.

The SOV fulfils multiple roles - as transport ship, accommodation vessel, warehouse and workshop - presenting a challenge when it comes to assessing overall efficiency.

Following an Esvagt initiative, Metis has developed a portfolio of applications to enhance SOV operations.

Leveraging Esvagt's operational expertise and data, Metis utilized its high-frequency data acquisition and advanced performance evaluation analytics to provide transparency in the performance of SOVs

“The result is an exciting example of how advanced analytics deliver a competitive edge, in this case creating the opportunity for SOVs to offer added value services to end clients,” said Panos Theodossopoulos, Chief Executive Officer, Metis Cyberspace Technology.

Metis has developed a way of visualizing SOV operations which correlates the full range of vessel activities to fuel efficiency and emissions in the context of a five-day forecast for weather conditions, added Theodossopoulos.

Features include a new depiction of total fuel oil consumption by activity across multiple scenarios, including transit, personnel transfer, time-in-port, etc., which takes account of different weather conditions.

The enhanced software functionality also introduces a heightened level of transparency to dynamic positioning (DP) operations taking into consideration that DP systems play a critical role in maintaining positions and ensuring the safe transfer of technicians to offshore installations using 'walk-to-work' gangways.

Also new is Metis functionality harvesting weather forecast and vessel performance data with the transparency to help site managers and vessel operators work together to schedule maintenance most effectively.

The ‘Smart Scheduler’ refines existing Metis voyage routing optimization to take account of planning for wind farm operations, including safety requirements.

“The new functionality supports better voyage planning and performance at sea during the key tasks which define SOV utilization. In doing so AI-based analytics is helping vessel operators to contribute to a more efficient and sustainable offshore wind industry,” said Kristian Ole Jakobsen, DCEO, Esvagt.