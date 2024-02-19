Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Aker BP Set for New Drilling Campaign with Noble’s Jack-up Rig

Noble Integrator jack-up rig (Credit: Noble Corporation)
The Norwegian Ocean Industry Authority (Havtil) has granted Aker BP consent for exploration drilling in the North Sea, which will be conducted using Noble Corporation’s Noble Integrator jack-up rig.

The consent is for 24/6-5 exploration well in the North Sea at the Alvheim Deep prospect.

The prospect is part of 203 license, operated by Aker BP with 80% interest, with its partner ConocoPhillips Scandinavia holding the remaining 20%.

The well, located at 120 meters of water depth, will be drilled using Noble Corporation’s Noble Integrator jack-up rig, built by the Keppel Shipyard in Singapore in 2014.

The rig has been designed to operate at waters depths of up to 150 meters, and is capable of drilling at 12,190 meters.

