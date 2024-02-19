Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Equinor Gets Green Light for Exploration Well in North Sea

Deepsea Stavanger rig (Credit: Odfjell Drilling)
Norwegian oil and gas firm Equinor has received consent from the Norwegian Ocean Industry Authority (Havtil) for exploration drilling in North Sea offshore Norway.

The consents awarded by the country’s offshore industry safety watchdog, formerly known as the Petroleum Safety Authority Norway, are for 15/3-13 S and A wells.

The wells are located in the Brokk prospect, at the water depths of 11 meters.

The prospect is part of production licenses 025 and 187 – both operated by Equinor (36%), with partners Vår Energi Norge (25%), OMV (24%), and Repsol Norge (15%).

The wells will be drilled using Odfjell Drilling’s Deepsea Stavanger semi-submersible drilling rig.

The 210-built drilling rig is of the GVA 7500 type, built by Daewoo Shipbuilding and Marine Engineering in South Korea. It is capable of working at water depths of 3,000 meters with drilling depth capacity of 10,670 meters.

