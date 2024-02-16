Equinor Drills Dry Well in North Sea

Norwegian energy giant Equinor has drilled a dry exploration well in the North Sea offshore Norway.

The exploration well 35/11-28 in the North Sea, part of 258 C license, has proved to be dry, according to the Norwegian Offshore Directorate.

The drilling was completed by Odfjell Drilling’s Deepsea Stavanger rig, a sixth generation deepwater and harsh environment semi-submersible of the GVA 7500 design.

This is the sixth well to be drilled in 248 C, where Equinor is the operator of (30%), with Petoro (40%) and Wellesley Petroleum (30%) as partners.

Wildcat well 35/11-28 S was drilled 9 kilometers west of the Fram field at water depth of 359 meters, in an area located 130 kilometers northwest of Bergen.

The well has been permanently plugged and abandoned, Norwegian Offshore Directorate said.

This is the second well that came up dry for Equinor in the North Sea offshore Norway, following the drilling of the first exploration well 30/4-4 in 043 FS license, completed in January 2024.