Equinor Bites Dust in North Sea Offshore Norway

Equinor’s exploration well 30/4-4 in the North Sea has come up dry, Norway’s regulator of the petroleum resources Norwegian Offshore Directorate has informed.

The well was drilled about seven kilometers north of the Martin Linge field in the North Sea and 180 kilometers west of Bergen.

The Transocean Spitsbergen rig carried out the drilling of the wildcat well, which came up dry.

Equinor is the operator of production license 043 FS with 51% state.

This is the first exploration well in production license 043 FS.

Equinor’s partners in the license are Petoro (30%) and Sval Energi (19%).

The primary exploration target for the well was to prove petroleum in sandstone in the Hermod Member in the Palaeocene.

The well encountered 114 meters of Hermod sandstones with very good reservoir quality. It was drilled to a vertical depth of 2135 meters below sea level and was terminated in shale from the Cenozoic.

Water depth at the site is 128 meters. The well will be permanently plugged and abandoned.