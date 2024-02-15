Aker Solutions and Principle Power Win 1GW Floating Wind FEED Contract

Copenhagen Infrastructure Partner (CIP) has awarded a front-end engineering and design (FEED) contract to Aker Solutions and Principle Power for floating offshore wind projects in South Korea.

Haewoori floating offshore wind 2 and 3 projects, each rated at 500 MW, are located off the coast of Ulsan.

As part of the scope, Aker Solutions will coordinate the design and delivery of the floating foundation structures required for the Haewoori offshore wind project and perform FEED work of the inter-array cable, marshaling port, wind turbine integration, and transport and installation.

Principle Power will work under subcontract to perform the design of the floating platforms and mooring system based on its WindFloat technology.

Aker Solutions will also carry out execution planning, and work with Haewoori Offshore Wind to engage with the Korean supply chain to maximise local engagement in the projects.

Work will start immediately on FEED and is due to be completed by November 2024.

“After a robust selection process, we are happy to collaborate with Aker Solutions and Principle Power for the FEED for the delivery of floating structures. The combined technical expertise and know-how of Aker Solutions and Principle Power will provide us with the capabilities to deliver one of the first industrial scale floating wind projects in the world,” Jonathan Spink, CEO of Haewoori Offshore Wind, the developer of the project, said.

“With a strong wind resource, growing energy needs, and a deep industrial base, Korea is well on track to becoming the first market in the world to deploy floating wind technology at commercial scale.

"The selection of Aker Solutions and Principle Power, contractors who together have been involved in the design and delivery of over 75% of the floating wind projects installed to date, provides access to the proven WindFloat technology and unparalleled capabilities.

“With these competencies secured, Haewoori Offshore Wind can now focus on supporting the scale up of the Korean supply chain to deliver these floating wind mega projects,” added Aaron Smith, Chief Commercial Officer at Principle Power.

Haewoori Offshore Wind is a 1.5GW floating offshore wind project located off the coast of Ulsan, South Korea. Haewoori Offshore Wind is invested and developed by CIP in collaboration with its development and technical partners including Copenhagen Offshore Partners (COP) and other network companies.