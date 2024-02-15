Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Kongsberg to Equip Four Offshore Wind CSOVs Being Built by Ulstein Verft

(Credit: Ulstein)
(Credit: Ulstein)

Kongsberg Maritime has secured a contract with Ulstein Verft for the supply of an extensive equipment package for four wind farm commissioning service operation vessels (CSOV), two for Bernhard Schulte Offshore and two for J.P. Morgan Asset Management.

The 90-meter vessels are being built at Ulstein Verft, to the ULSTEIN SX222 design. Kongsberg Maritime will supply the same range of equipment to all four vessels.

The Kongsberg Maritime package tightly integrates US 205 azimuth thrusters with the K-Power DC Hybrid solution, the K-Chief EMS/IAS and the rest of the K-Line control systems for a new level of smart energy management.

It will be controlled from a modern and efficient fully integrated K-Master Bridge solution, covering K-Bridge Navigation, K-Thrust and an advanced K-Pos W2W DP system.

 “We are delighted to have been trusted by Ulstein Verft and the owners to supply an extensive range of equipment to their high-quality vessels. The demand for offshore wind vessels is increasing and so is the requirement for them to be energy efficient and ready for future regulations,” said Sondre Næslund Larsson, Sales Director - Offshore, Kongsberg Maritime.

