Fénix Gas Field Partners Install Production Platform Offshore Argentina

Wintershall Dea and its partners TotalEnergies and Pan American Energy have completed the installation of the Fénix platform offshore Argentina.

The platform was installed around 60 kilometer off the coast of Tierra del Fuego, in 70-meter water depth.

Given the size of the project, the logistics and the installation of the 4,800-ton platform were carried out in two phases - first the installation of the jacket with four piles in January, followed by the successful lift and setting of the 1,500-ton deck topside.

Starting on January 8, the deck was transported from the Rosetti Marino shipyard in Italy to Tierra del Fuego within a month on board the heavy transport ship HTV Interocean II.

Four vessels were involved in the installation of both parts of the platform, led by Heerema’s heavy lift vessel Aegir. All work was completed safely and without incident.

The deck of the Fénix platform covers a surface area of 2,500 square meter and consists of five levels - the helipad, the upper deck, the main deck with the wellheads and instrument room, and the lower deck.

The platform is designed to be operated from shore without the need for a permanent crew.

The drilling of the wells will be executed with a jack-up drilling rig which will be temporarily located next to the Fénix platform. First gas production is expected in November 2024.

Fénix is part of the world’s southernmost gas production concession CMA-1 in which Wintershall Dea and TotalEnergies (operator) each hold a 37.5% share while Pan American Energy holds the remaining 25%.

“The successful installation of the production platform marks another significant milestone for the Fénix field development, which keeps the project on track for the planned first gas in the fourth quarter of 2024.

“Fénix represents a material pillar for the growing domestic gas production and will support Argentina to meet the increasing demand and to offset imports, by contributing significant natural gas volumes for more than 15 years to the country’s long-term energy supply”, said Manfred Boeckmann, Managing Director of Wintershall Dea Argentina.