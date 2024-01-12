Brand New Jacket and Topside Set Sail to Fenix Gas Project Off Argentina

Italian engineering firm Rosetti Marino has completed the construction of jacket and topside for the Fenix wellhead platform, which are now en route to Tierra del Fuego in southern Argentina.

Rosetti Marino built Fenix platform’s topside and jacket for TotalEnergies’ Fenix gas development project as part of an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract awarded in 2022.

A four-legged jacket, weighing 1,537 tons, will be installed in approximately 71 meters water depth with associated infrastructure such as piles, disposal tube, anodes, including pre-installed risers, Jtubes and facilities for future subsea wells.

The jacket and 1,385 ton-topside were safely loaded onto heavy transport vessel (HTV) Interocean II, leaving for Argentina on January 8, according to Rosetti Marino.

French supermajor TotalEnergies approved the final investment decision (FID) for the Fenix gas development, located 60 km off the coast of Tierra del Fuego, in September 2022.

TotalEnergies operates the project with a 37.5% interest through its Total Austral affiliate, in partnership with WintershallDea (37.5%) and Pan American Sur (25%).

The Fenix field will be developed through three horizontal wells, and the gas will be transported through a 35-kilometer pipeline to the TotalEnergies-operated Véga Pleyade platform.

At production start-up, planned for early 2025, Fenix is expected to produce 10 million cubic meters per day of natural gas (70,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day).

The development represents an investment of approximately $706 million.