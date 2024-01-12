Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Brand New Jacket and Topside Set Sail to Fenix Gas Project Off Argentina

(Credit: Rosetti Marino)
(Credit: Rosetti Marino)
(Credit: Rosetti Marino)
(Credit: Rosetti Marino)
(Credit: Rosetti Marino)
(Credit: Rosetti Marino)
(Credit: Rosetti Marino)
(Credit: Rosetti Marino)
(Credit: Rosetti Marino)
(Credit: Rosetti Marino)

Italian engineering firm Rosetti Marino has completed the construction of jacket and topside for the Fenix wellhead platform, which are now en route to Tierra del Fuego in southern Argentina.

Rosetti Marino built Fenix platform’s topside and jacket for TotalEnergies’ Fenix gas development project as part of an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract awarded in 2022.

A four-legged jacket, weighing 1,537 tons, will be installed in approximately 71 meters water depth with associated infrastructure such as piles, disposal tube, anodes, including pre-installed risers, Jtubes and facilities for future subsea wells.

The jacket and 1,385 ton-topside were safely loaded onto heavy transport vessel (HTV) Interocean II, leaving for Argentina on January 8, according to Rosetti Marino.

French supermajor TotalEnergies approved the final investment decision (FID) for the Fenix gas development, located 60 km off the coast of Tierra del Fuego, in September 2022.

TotalEnergies operates the project with a 37.5% interest through its Total Austral affiliate, in partnership with WintershallDea (37.5%) and Pan American Sur (25%). 

The Fenix field will be developed through three horizontal wells, and the gas will be transported through a 35-kilometer pipeline to the TotalEnergies-operated Véga Pleyade platform.

At production start-up, planned for early 2025, Fenix is expected to produce 10 million cubic meters per day of natural gas (70,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day).

The development represents an investment of approximately $706 million.

Technology Energy Engineering Industry News Activity Europe Production South America

Related Offshore News

Minesto's Dragon 12 tidal energy device (Credit: Minesto)

Minesto’s Utility-Scale Tidal Energy Kite About to Take...
(Credit: TotalEnergies)

Libra Consortium Reaches FID for Mero Field’s Innovative...

Insight

What Do MARAD Title XI Changes Mean for Offshore Wind?

What Do MARAD Title XI Changes

Video

Harnessing the 'Mocean' of the Ocean

Harnessing the 'Mocean' of the

Current News

Enersea Designs Electric Gangway System for Ampelmann

Enersea Designs Electric Gangw

Brand New Jacket and Topside Set Sail to Fenix Gas Project Off Argentina

Brand New Jacket and Topside S

EU Adds 17GW of New Wind Energy in 2023

EU Adds 17GW of New Wind Energ

Oil Prices Rise Over 2.5% After US-UK Strikes in Yemen

Oil Prices Rise Over 2.5% Afte

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine