Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

China Puts First ‘Home-Made’ Subsea Xmas Tree Into Operation

© nattapon7 / Adobe Stock
© nattapon7 / Adobe Stock

China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC) has put into operation the first domestically developed subsea Xmas tree.

CNOOC’s subsea Xmas tree is 3.5 meters long, 3.2 meters wide and 3 meters high, with an overall weight of nearly 22 tons.

It is a piece of equipment used in subsea production systems in the offshore oil industry, can efficiently increase oil output of oilfields. The Xmas tree is able to pump seawater with a maximum pressure of about 17 MPa into the reservoir, to increase the overall oil production.

To remind, CNOOC recently started production from its Suizhong 36-1/Luda 5-2 discovery, located in Liaodong Bay of Bohai Sea.

The project is expected to achieve a peak production of approximately 30,300 barrels of crude oil per day in 2025.

It represents the largest secondary development and adjustment project in offshore China.

Offshore Energy Engineering Industry News Activity Asia Oil and Gas

Related Offshore News

BW Opal FPSO (Credit: BW Offshore)

BW Opal FPSO Starts Taking Final Shape Ahead of Barossa...
The HydroWing tidal energy device (Credit: Inyanga Marine Energy Group)

Southeast Asia’s 1MW Tidal Energy Plant to Feature...

Insight

Orsted's Strategic Shake-up Has Investors Worried

Orsted's Strategic Shake-up Ha

Video

Gazelle Prepares for a Floating Wind Future

Gazelle Prepares for a Floatin

Current News

BW Opal FPSO Starts Taking Final Shape Ahead of Barossa Assignment

BW Opal FPSO Starts Taking Fin

Minesto Generates First Power with 1.2MW Tidal Energy Kite

Minesto Generates First Power

China Puts First ‘Home-Made’ Subsea Xmas Tree Into Operation

China Puts First ‘Home-Made’ S

Trident Terminates Island Innovator Rig Contract Offshore Equatorial Guinea

Trident Terminates Island Inno

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine