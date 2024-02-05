CNOOC’s Oil Field in Bohai Sea Starts Production

China's state-run offshore oil and gas explorer and producer CNOOC has started production from its Suizhong 36-1/Luda 5-2 discovery, located in Liaodong Bay of Bohai Sea.

The main production facilities include two new central processing platforms and two new wellhead platforms, located at water depths of approximately 30 meters.

According to CNOOC, 118 development wells are planned, including 81 production wells and 37 water-injection wells.

The project is expected to achieve a peak production of approximately 30,300 barrels of crude oil per day in 2025.

It is the largest secondary development and adjustment project in offshore China.

Guided by the concept of region-wide development, the project has set a good example for the sustainable development of offshore producing oil and gas fields.

Besides, it is developed relying on onshore power supply, which enables the project to consume green electricity generated onshore, thus steadily promoting the green and low-carbon development of offshore oil and gas resources.