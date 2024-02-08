Aize to Provide Digital Twins for Liza Unity and Liza Destiny FPSOs

Aker software company Aize has signed an agreement with ExxonMobil Guyana and SBM Offshore to deploy Aize digital twin software on the floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) units Liza Unity and Liza Destiny offshore Guyana.

Aker-owned company Aize will work with its partners transform the traditional approach to TAR (Turnaround) campaigns by strengthening their experts' ability to work with engineering and associated data within a digital view of the physical facilities.

Aize consolidates information from internal and external sources in one interface, improving planning and efficiency of crucial TAR activities – leveraging the existing competencies of the multi-disciplined teams and accelerating the work to be done.

“This partnership presents another valuable opportunity for Aize to showcase the adaptability and relevance of our technology. I look forward to progressing with ExxonMobil Guyana and SBM Offshore, drawing on their experience to enhance our offerings,” said Jarle Skrebergene, CEO of Aize.