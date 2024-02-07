Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Neptune Gets Green Light to Drill Duva Wildcat Well

Deepsea Yanta (Credit: Odfjell Drilling)
Deepsea Yanta (Credit: Odfjell Drilling)

The Norwegian Offshore Directorate has granted Neptune Energy Norge a drilling permit for the new exploration well at Duva field in the North Sea.

The permit is for the 36/7-5 S wildcat well at Duva field (production license 636) which will be done using Deepsea Yantai semi-submersible drilling rig.

The Deepsea Yantai is a harsh environment rig able to operate at - 22℃.  It can operate at a water depth of up to 500 meters and drill wells down to a depth of 8000 meters.

It is owned by CIMC Raffles and managed by Odfjell Drilling.

The drilling campaign is set to begin in February 2024, according to the information shared by Norwegian Offshore Directorate.

The Duva license 636 is operated by Neptune Energy Norge, with 30% interest. Neptune Energy Norge was recently acquired by Italy’s Eni and its majority-owned Vår Energi, including its entire portfolio of oil and gas assets.

The other partners in the license include INPEX Idemitsu (30%), PGNiG Upstream Norway (30%) and Sval Energi (10%).

Drilling North Sea Industry News Activity Europe Production Oil and Gas

Related Offshore News

©Serica Energy (File Image)

Serica Energy Plans Four-Well Drilling Campaign in North...
Statjford C - Photographer: Harald Pettersen/Production Company: Equinor

Longboat Energy Concludes Purchase of Its First Producing...

Insight

Orsted's Strategic Shake-up Has Investors Worried

Orsted's Strategic Shake-up Ha

Video

Gazelle Prepares for a Floating Wind Future

Gazelle Prepares for a Floatin

Current News

Orsted Cuts Investment, Capacity Targets After Review

Orsted Cuts Investment, Capaci

Edda Wind Names Øverlie CFO

Edda Wind Names Øverlie CFO

Helix Energy Extends Decommissioning Contract with Trident

Helix Energy Extends Decommiss

CBED Inks Full-Year Contract with Hughes Subsea for Wind Evolution SOV

CBED Inks Full-Year Contract w

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine