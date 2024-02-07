Neptune Gets Green Light to Drill Duva Wildcat Well

The Norwegian Offshore Directorate has granted Neptune Energy Norge a drilling permit for the new exploration well at Duva field in the North Sea.

The permit is for the 36/7-5 S wildcat well at Duva field (production license 636) which will be done using Deepsea Yantai semi-submersible drilling rig.

The Deepsea Yantai is a harsh environment rig able to operate at - 22℃. It can operate at a water depth of up to 500 meters and drill wells down to a depth of 8000 meters.

It is owned by CIMC Raffles and managed by Odfjell Drilling.

The drilling campaign is set to begin in February 2024, according to the information shared by Norwegian Offshore Directorate.

The Duva license 636 is operated by Neptune Energy Norge, with 30% interest. Neptune Energy Norge was recently acquired by Italy’s Eni and its majority-owned Vår Energi, including its entire portfolio of oil and gas assets.

The other partners in the license include INPEX Idemitsu (30%), PGNiG Upstream Norway (30%) and Sval Energi (10%).