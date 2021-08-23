Neptune Energy Brings Online Duva Field, Off Norway

Neptune Energy-operated Duva offshore development in Norway has started production, making it Neptune’s third major project to come onstream in 2021 after following Gjøa P1 in Norway in February and Merakes in Indonesia in April.

Located in the North Sea off Norway, Duva was developed as a subsea installation with three oil producers and one gas producer, tied back to the Neptune Energy-operated Gjøa semi-submersible platform. Duva sits 14 km northeast of the Gjøa field at a water depth of 340 metres.

Neptune Energy’s Managing Director in Norway, Odin Estensen, said: “Duva is an excellent example of a successful fast-track development, with production beginning less than five years after its discovery. Tied back to existing infrastructure, it has been delivered efficiently and under budget through strong collaboration with our partners and key suppliers, and is expected to have one of the lowest CO2 emissions per produced barrel of oil equivalent (boe) on the Norwegian Continental Shelf.

Duva will add around 30 kboepd (gross) to the Gjøa facility at plateau. Neptune Energy is the operator and its partners are Idemitsu Petroleum Norge, PGNiG Upstream Norway, and Sval Energi.

Also, Neptune said that given that the Gjøa platform is electrified with hydropower from shore, CO2 emissions per boe at the platform are less than half the average on the Norwegian Continental Shelf.

Neptune Energy’s Projects and Engineering Director in Norway, Erik Oppedal, added: “The Duva field is expected to produce for approximately 10 years and thus contribute to extending the life of the Gjøa platform. This will help lower Gjøa’s production costs per barrel, adding significant value for licence partners and future tie-backs.”