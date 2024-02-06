Vår Energi Hires AGR for Well Control Work Offshore Norway

AGR, part of Oslo-listed marine consultancy ABL Group, has been awarded a long-term contract for the provision of blowout and well control studies and associated services to Vår Energi’s activities on the Norwegian continental shelf.

Under the framework agreement, AGR will provide services within blowout contingency planning, well control emergency response, casing magnetization service, and general transient flow analyses.

The contract is valid for an initial 5 years, with options for two one-year extensions. Work under the agreement will be delivered by AGR’s well control and blowout contingency Norwegian operation.

Initially, the AGR team will support a 7-well drilling campaign, the company said.

“Vår Energi has exciting plans offshore Norway, and the company has defined an ambition of being the safest operator on the Norwegian continental shelf.

“Managing and mitigating risks associated with drilling and well control operations are obviously a key enabler for this. We look forward to contributing with our expertise to help Vår Energi reach its targets,” said Morten Haug Emilsen, Manager for Well Control at AGR.

Following last year’s merger with Add Energy, AGR is one of the global oil and gas industry's largest well engineering, drilling and technical safety operations groups, offering comprehensive services throughout the entire life cycle of a well.

AGR’s global team has delivered more than 1,800 well contingency plans and more than 85 live blowout incidents have been evaluated and mitigated.