IWS to Provide CSOV Fleet for Siemens Gamesa Offshore Wind Projects

Integrated Wind Solutions (IWS) has, through its wholly-owned subsidiary IWS Fleet, entered into a frame term agreement with Siemens Gamesa to provide its commissioning service operation vessel (CSOV) fleet for offshore wind farms in North Europe.

IWS Fleet will, under the agreement, provide the Skywalker-class walk-to-work CSOVs to support offshore turbine commissioning works across multiple Siemens Gamesa offshore projects in North Europe over a three-year period starting in 2025.

The minimum commitment under the charter agreement covers about 1,300 days with a revenue backlog of $55-59 million (€51-55 million).

Furthermore, IWS Fleet has a first right of refusal to provide more vessel capacity if Siemens Gamesa has additional requirements.

“We are pleased to partner with Integrated Wind Solutions and IWS Fleet for our upcoming project portfolio in Northern Europe. This agreement is an important strategic step for Siemens Gamesa to execute our backlog in the coming years. This collaboration, underpinned by IWS's commitment aligns with our goal to lead the offshore wind industry with innovative and sustainable solutions,” said Bo Sommer Jacobsen, Head of Marine Operation, Siemens Gamesa.

“This agreement is one of the largest contracts ever awarded for walk-to-work turbine commissioning, confirming the success of our strategy to build identical and interchangeable vessels supported by a strong organisation onshore and onboard the vessels. We look forward to showcasing the Skywalker class vessels to our clients,” added Christopher Andersen Heidenreich, COO and Managing Director of IWS Fleet.