Prosafe's Safe Concordia Flotel on $12.7M Extended Stay in Gulf of Mexico

Offshore accommodation rig provider Prosafe has informed that its Safe Concordia semi-submersible flotel secured charter extension in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico.

The charterer of the Safe Concordia flotel exercised early the first four months of six available months of options, according to Prosafe.

The total value of the extended period is approximately $12.7 million, and the fixed term is now through to November 9, 2024.

The extension follows the contract signed in 2022 with 'a major operator' in Gulf of Mexico.

The 330-day contract started in August 2023. Although the name of the client was not disclosed, it is most likely Chevron, considering the position of Prosafe’s Safe Concordia, which is very close to Chevron’s Blind Faith deepwater oil field.

Safe Concordia is a DP2 semi-submersible unit with 389 (461 with ALQ) beds, capable for worldwide operations excluding Norway.

The vessel was constructed at Keppel FELS shipyard in Singapore and delivered in March 2005 before completing an upgrade in July 2015.