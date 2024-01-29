TMC Compressors to Provide Equipment for Agogo FPSO

Malaysian FPSO leasing firm Yinson Production has appointed TMC Compressors to supply a large marine compressed air system for FPSO Agogo, which will be operated by Azule Energy, a BP-Eni joint venture, on a development offshore Angola.

Under the contract, whose value was not disclosed, TMC will provide a large-capacity marine compressed air system including compressors for control and service air on board the Agogo FPSO.

The company will manufacture and assemble the equipment in Europe and deliver it to Yinson Production’s chosen conversion yard.

Yinson Production secured a $5.3 billion contract from Eni Angola to provide and maintain an FPSO Agogo back in February 2023. The contract has a firm period of 15 years from the date of the final FPSO's acceptance, with an extension option for another five years.

The FPSO Agogo is expected to start operations in the fourth quarter of 2025 in the West Hub field of Block 15/06 offshore Angola.

TMC’s marine compressed air system is designed specifically for offshore and marine use. The compressors have been developed to allow the vessel crew to conduct equipment maintenance themselves.

“Yinson Production is an experienced FPSO operator that we are proud to have on our client list. Flying technicians offshore is a costly exercise. Enabling the vessel crew to conduct maintenance therefore makes sense,” said Hans Petter Tanum, TMC's director of sales and business development.