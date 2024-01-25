Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
BOEM Increases Monetary Penalties for Oil and Gas Companies

© Troy V Smith / Adobe Stock
The US Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) has announced a Final Rule that implements the 2024 inflation adjustments for the maximum daily civil monetary penalties contained in BOEM regulations in accordance with Federal law.

The Federal Civil Penalties Inflation Adjustment Act Improvements Act (FCPIAA Improvements Act) of 2015 requires federal agencies to adjust the level of civil monetary penalties for inflation annually.

Under the FCPIAA Improvements Act of 2015, this rule increases the maximum civil monetary penalties per day per violation to $54,352 for violations under the Outer Continental Shelf Lands Act and to $57,617 for violations under the Oil Pollution Act of 1990.

The adjusted penalty levels take effect immediately on publication of the rule. 

Offshore Industry News Oil and Gas

