Equinor Picks Kongsberg for Sleipner Gas Field Lyfe Cycle Simulation

Kongsberg Digital has secured a $2.4 million contract with Norwegian energy company Equinor for the rebuilding of life cycle simulators for the Sleipner gas field in the North Sea.

The agreement entails rebuilding the Sleipner life cycle simulators using Kongsberg Digital’s K-Spice and LedaFlow simulation technologies. The estimated worth of the agreement exceeds $2.37 million (NOK 25 million), according to Kongsberg Digital.

The two-year project is expected to significantly advance the simulation capabilities of the Sleipner area in the North Sea. By leveraging the latest simulator technologies from Kongsberg Digital, Equinor aims to enhance operational efficiency, improve training programs, and ensure the highest level of fidelity in simulator-based engineering.

To provide the multidisciplinary operation and engineering teams with a complete life cycle simulator engineering and training tool environment, three simulators will be developed using K-Spice and LedaFlow simulation technologies: an Engineering Study Simulator (ESS),an Engineering Test Simulator (ETS), and an Operator Training Simulator (OTS)

The simulators will model the processes of all wells, pipelines, and offshore production facilities for three different assets of the Sleipner installations.

These assets include the processing, drilling, and living quarter platform, the unmanned production platform, and the processing and CO2 removal platform.

Additionally, the project will involve modelling the power grid using K-Spice Grid.

The Sleipner life cycle simulator project is scheduled to start in the first quarter of 2024, with an estimated completion by the end of 2025.