NKT Picks OSBIT to Deliver ‘World’s Most Powerful’ Subsea Trencher

NKT T3600 subsea trencher (Credit: NKT)
Danish power cable maker and services provider NKT has commissioned OSBIT, a U.K.-based original equipment supplier, to design and build the NKT T3600, set to become the world’s most powerful subsea trencher.

To meet the high demand for high-voltage power cables needed for renewable energy, NKT is investing in manufacturing and installation capabilities, including the NKT Eleonora, a new cable lay vessel that can lay heavier and longer-length power cables.

NKT is now also investing in enhanced cable protection technology with the construction of the world’s most powerful subsea trencher, delivering 3,600 horsepower to bury cables to depths of up to 5.5 meters below the seabed.

This investment further strengthens NKT’s complete cable solutions for installing power cables at deeper depths with minimal risk, the company said.

NKT has tasked OSBIT to design and construct the trencher, as well as the Launch & Recovery System (LARS).

The trencher is expected to be commercially operational by 2027, and will be equipped with both a jetting and cutting function, allowing it to operate in a wide range of soil conditions.

“Protecting power cables is more important than ever due to the increased risk of sabotage and high activity at sea. This trencher will be best in class, ensuring reliable deep-burial protection of power cables in even the most challenging soil conditions. With this investment, we also support the local economy by engaging UK companies in the design and development of the trencher,” said Darren Fennell, Executive Vice President and Head of HV Solutions at NKT.

