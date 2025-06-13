Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

ASCO Scoops Nine-Figure Contract with Major North Sea Operator

(Credit: ASCO)
(Credit: ASCO)

Global integrated logistics and materials management specialist ASCO has secured a landmark nine-figure contract with a major North Sea energy operator.

The scope encompasses ASCO’s full suite of integrated logistics services, including quayside operations, warehousing, materials management, marine gas oil, environmental services, aviation, customs, freight forwarding and ships agency.

The major five-year contract, worth approximately $204 million (£150 million) is effective from July 1, 2025.

“This is a transformational contract for ASCO, both in scale and strategic importance. It validates our deep expertise in the North Sea, where we have been operating for almost 60 years, and our ability to deliver end-to-end logistics solutions that are safe, efficient and resilient,” said Mike Pettigrew, ASCO chief executive officer.

Logistics North Sea Industry News Activity Europe Oil and Gas

Related Offshore News

COSLProspector (Photo: Canarship)

Equinor Gets Green Light for Drilling Job in Barents Sea
(Credit: Øyvind Hagen / Equinor)

Equinor Selects Baker Hughes for P&A Ops at Oseberg East...
(Credit: Halliburton)

Repsol Hires Halliburton for Well Lifecycle Optimization...
(Credit: Flylogix)

North Sea O&G Operators Opt for Flylogix Drones to Tackle...

Sponsored

Have you heard the news? VideoRay Is Now Part of AV!

Have you heard the news? VideoRay Is Now Part of

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

Mission Specialist Technology: VideoRay’s Technological Backbone

Mission Specialist Technology:

Current News

Israel Orders Energean to Halt FPSO Production as Iran Launches Counterstrikes

Israel Orders Energean to Halt

Topsides for Cenovus Energy’s West White Rose Platform En Route to Canada

Topsides for Cenovus Energy’s

ASCO Scoops Nine-Figure Contract with Major North Sea Operator

ASCO Scoops Nine-Figure Contra

Perenco Starts Construction of New Offshore Platform for Project in Congo

Perenco Starts Construction of

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

 
Offshore Engineer Magazine