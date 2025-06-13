ASCO Scoops Nine-Figure Contract with Major North Sea Operator

Global integrated logistics and materials management specialist ASCO has secured a landmark nine-figure contract with a major North Sea energy operator.

The scope encompasses ASCO’s full suite of integrated logistics services, including quayside operations, warehousing, materials management, marine gas oil, environmental services, aviation, customs, freight forwarding and ships agency.

The major five-year contract, worth approximately $204 million (£150 million) is effective from July 1, 2025.

“This is a transformational contract for ASCO, both in scale and strategic importance. It validates our deep expertise in the North Sea, where we have been operating for almost 60 years, and our ability to deliver end-to-end logistics solutions that are safe, efficient and resilient,” said Mike Pettigrew, ASCO chief executive officer.