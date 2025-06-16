Mermaid Subsea Wraps Up North Sea Well Intervention Job

Mermaid Subsea Services (UK) has completed a well intervention on the Teal P2 well in the Central North Sea for Anasuria Operating Company (AOC).

Executed from the Island Valiant vessel, the operation was carried out on behalf of Anasuria Operating Company (AOC), the FPSO Operator for Teal and Teal South, as well as Guillemot A.

Teal P2 is part of the Anasuria Cluster, which is centered on the Anasuria FPSO, located approximately 190 km east of Aberdeen in a water depth of 89 m.

The primary objective of the intervention was to perform a scale inhibitor treatment on the well, which lies about 4 km north-east of the FPSO.

The scale squeeze treatment was designed to safeguard production flow and maintain well integrity for at least the next three years.

For Anasuria, the well intervention contributes to the long-term production performance of the Teal asset, bolstering the U.K.’s security of energy supply.

“This successful and efficient well intervention on Teal P2 highlights our expanding capabilities and ability to deliver complex subsea operations, be they in decommissioning or asset lifetime extension.

“To safely execute the project with a positive outcome on the primary objectives, while working with Anasuria Operating Company and multiple partners, reflects our commitment to operational excellence and supporting the UK’s long-term energy resilience,” said Scott Cormack, Regional Director for Mermaid Subsea Services (UK).