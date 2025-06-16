Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Mermaid Subsea Wraps Up North Sea Well Intervention Job

(Credit: Mermaid Subsea Services UK)
(Credit: Mermaid Subsea Services UK)

Mermaid Subsea Services (UK) has completed a well intervention on the Teal P2 well in the Central North Sea for Anasuria Operating Company (AOC).

Executed from the Island Valiant vessel, the operation was carried out on behalf of Anasuria Operating Company (AOC), the FPSO Operator for Teal and Teal South, as well as Guillemot A.

Teal P2 is part of the Anasuria Cluster, which is centered on the Anasuria FPSO, located approximately 190 km east of Aberdeen in a water depth of 89 m.

The primary objective of the intervention was to perform a scale inhibitor treatment on the well, which lies about 4 km north-east of the FPSO.

The scale squeeze treatment was designed to safeguard production flow and maintain well integrity for at least the next three years.

For Anasuria, the well intervention contributes to the long-term production performance of the Teal asset, bolstering the U.K.’s security of energy supply.

“This successful and efficient well intervention on Teal P2 highlights our expanding capabilities and ability to deliver complex subsea operations, be they in decommissioning or asset lifetime extension.

“To safely execute the project with a positive outcome on the primary objectives, while working with Anasuria Operating Company and multiple partners, reflects our commitment to operational excellence and supporting the UK’s long-term energy resilience,” said Scott Cormack, Regional Director for Mermaid Subsea Services (UK).

Vessels Subsea North Sea Industry News Activity Europe Oil and Gas FPSOs

Related Offshore News

Knut Jølberg from TESS Subsea & Engineering, Kristian Karlsen from Connector Subsea Solutions and Ronny B. Johnsen from HTC Dynamics (Credit: Veronika Stuksrud / Fotova)

Norwegian Firms Form Subsea Distribution Alliance
(Credit: Halliburton)

Repsol Hires Halliburton for Well Lifecycle Optimization...
(Credit: Aquaterrra Energy)

Aquaterra Energy to Deliver Well Services Work for North...
(Credit: Flylogix)

North Sea O&G Operators Opt for Flylogix Drones to Tackle...

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

Cold Spray Technology: Parts Production Faster, Cheaper.

Cold Spray Technology: Parts P

Current News

Republican Governor Doesn’t Want Trump’s Offshore Drilling

Republican Governor Doesn’t Wa

Orsted Favors Increasing Investments in Taiwan, South Korea

Orsted Favors Increasing Inves

Japan Energy Expo '25 Opens this Week

Japan Energy Expo '25 Opens th

Chuditch Gas Field Drilling Ops Get Delayed to Next Year

Chuditch Gas Field Drilling Op

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

 
Offshore Engineer Magazine