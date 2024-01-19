Endiprev Steps Up Its Offshore Wind Game with Vineyard Job

Endiprev has strengthen its international profile after becoming the lead engineering services provider for the 806 MW Vineyard Wind 1 project - USA’s first utility-scale offshore wind energy project.

The Texas-headquartered company delivers a range of specialized technical and engineering services for onshore, offshore and high voltage energy generation.

Endiprev is currently performing mechanical and electrical completion and commissioning services for the Vineyard Wind Project, and according to the company, it is poised to provide technical support and troubleshooting services for the duration of the project.

The first GE Haliade-X wind turbine was recently connected at the project site, located 15 miles off the coast of Massachusetts.

Vineyard Wind 1 is jointly owned by Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners and Iberdrola, through a subsidiary of Avangrid Renewables.

GE Vernova Offshore Wind is supplying a total of 62 wind turbines in order to generate 806 MW of clean, renewable energy for more than 400,000 homes and businesses, while reducing carbon emissions by 1.6 million tons per year.

A total of 120 Endiprev engineers and field technicians are expected to work on the Vineyard Wind Project over the next several months.

Endiprev Business Development Manager Tiago Ornelas said Endiprev secured the contract through GE Renewable Energy, part of GE Vernova Offshore Wind, building on a long relationship dating back more than a decade.

“Vineyard Wind represents the future of American offshore wind delivering clean, sustainable energy with tremendous potential for job creation and carbon reduction.

“We have invested a great deal of time, effort and resource training our team in order to excel throughout the project and we look forward to playing an important role helping unleash offshore wind at utility scale for the first time in U.S. waters,” said Tiago Ornelas.

Endiprev’s collaboration with GE Renewable Energy dates back to 2012, when it supported the installation of the first Haliade 150 Prototype in France. The firms have remained close partners working together on several offshore projects across Europe, North America and Asia, including the first project with Haliade-X technology in the Netherlands.